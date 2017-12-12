Woman hits the ground to avoid drive-by shooter

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison woman who had just gotten home from work had to quickly get down on the ground as a passenger in a moving car lean out of the window and begin firing a handgun towards condos in the 200 block of East Bluff.

The shooting took place about 5:20 p.m. Dec. 11, 2017, according to a Madison Police Department incident report.

Witnesses either saw or heard the shots. Most indicated an older model maroon Buick drove into the area, circled around and left as the gunman opened fire, discharging three to five rounds.

There were no reports of injuries or property damage and one shell casing was recovered. The car was last seen turning onto Troy Dr. from N. Sherman Ave.