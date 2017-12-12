NOAA: Arctic had 2nd warmest year on record

(CNN) -- A new report reveals the arctic saw its second-warmest year on record in 20-17.

The report, sponsored by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, shows arctic temperatures continue to rise at double the rate of the global temperature increase.

As a result, this year's maximum winter sea ice was the lowest ever observed.

Sea ice is also getting thinner, with multi-year ice comprising just 21-percent of arctic ice coverage.

By comparison, 45-percent of arctic sea ice was multi-year ice more than 30-years ago.

NOAA says the results show there are major challenges and opportunities to be made in the arctic.