Dog reportedly shot near Brodhead

TOWN OF SPRING VALLEY (WKOW) -- The Rock County Sheriff's Office is trying to understand why anyone would allegedly shoot a beloved family pet.

Sometime between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday near Brodhead, someone did the unthinkable to Sadie, a 7-year-old German short-hair.

"Yeah, there's a lot of anger, there's a lot of desire for some sort of answer," Captain Jude Mauer said about the open case.

Sadie was reportedly shot by someone on her family's 80 acres of private property.

"It's rather remote, rural, off the top of my head, I don't believe we have any issues with this dog or property," he said.

Rock County investigators plan to canvas the area in hopes of learning the truth.

"Obviously, we will work with neighbors in terms of whether they saw any vehicles, anyone go into the woods hunting," he said.

Captain Mauer says this investigation is personal for him.

"I've got two dogs of my own, if one of my dogs came home like that, I'd be upset," he said.