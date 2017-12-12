THURSDAY AT 10: A family's call to serve community, fill emergency needs

BENTON (WKOW) -- Finding and keeping first responders is a challenge across the state of Wisconsin, especially in more rural areas. Many small town departments rely exclusively on volunteers to respond to emergency calls, but those volunteers have to juggle their jobs and families when they get calls for help.

"It's difficult to sit somebody down and say we need your help here's what you're facing and those people who do it, God bless them all, are very dedicated," said Benton Fire Chief Carl Langkamp.

One Lafayette County family has made it their duty to answer the call to serve their community as first responders.

It's second nature to them.

"We're just two links in a chain. There's tons of people that are volunteering and helping to make this community run and function," Emergency Medical Responder Maggie Langkamp told 27 News.

Thursday on 27 News at 10, we'll tell you how the Benton Fire Department is staying staffed with the help of one generous family.