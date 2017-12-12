Business leaders discuss Madison's future in tech at State of the Sector

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison's future is bright, according to business leaders in the tech sector.

On Tuesday, the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce invited leaders from around the country to assess the tech scene. The Chamber President says while people recognize Madison's tech sector is growing, they wanted to show the data behind it.

"What that data told us is we're number one in the country for tech momentum, we're number one in the country for the percentage of the population that is millennial, we're leading the state of Wisconsin when it comes to population, and that software is leading the way, said Chamber President Zach Brandon.

Tuesday was the first ever State of The Sector event. Brandon says the Chamber will continue to hold the event for years to come.