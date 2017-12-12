Rodgers announces he's cleared to return to Packers

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers took to social media late Tuesday night to announce he has been medically cleared to return from his broken collarbone.

"It's been a long road from that day to this, but I'm happy to say I've been medically cleared to return. Thanks for all the love, support, prayers, and well wishes over the past 8 weeks ??. #riseagain," he posted.

Rodgers has been out for eight weeks. This was the first week he was eligible to return from the injured reserve. The Packers are sitting at 7-6 on the season. They will likely need to win their remaining three games to earn a playoff berth.

Green Bay plays at Carolina on Sunday at noon.