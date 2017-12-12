Aaron Rodgers announces he's cleared to return

GREEN BAY (WKOW) - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he's been medically cleared to return, according to a post Tuesday night on his Instagram account.

Coach Mike McCarthy is expected to announce tomorrow if Rodgers is coming off the injured reserve list, however it's unknown how much Rodgers will practice this week or if he will play Sunday when the Packers face the Carolina Panthers Sunday.

In his post, Rodger said he has been medically cleared to return. "Thanks for all the love, support, prayers, and well wishes over the past 8 weeks ?? and a big thank you to Dr McKenzie and our incredible training staff. #riseagain #," he wrote.

Rodgers underwent collarbone surgery on Oct. 19 and underwent several tests and scans Monday morning.

Green Bay's first practice of the week is on Wednesday.