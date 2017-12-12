Plea from woman accused of strapping son to roof of minivan - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Plea from woman accused of strapping son to roof of minivan

PORT WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- The mother accused of strapping her 9 year old to the roof of her minivan says she's not guilty.
    That's the plea Amber Schmunk entered Tuesday in Ozaukee County court.
    Police say Schmunk strapped her son to the vehicle to help hold down a plastic pool in September.
    If convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison.

