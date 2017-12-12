Plea from woman accused of strapping son to roof of minivan

MADISON (WKOW) -- Several law enforcement agencies are joining forces to put the brakes on drunk driving. "There will be numerous deployments throughout the two week enforcement campaign," Sgt. Matt Alsaker said. Their goal, to keep you safe behind the wheel. "The big focus of the commission is to work on traffic initiatives and safety throughout Dane County." This year's 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign starts Friday, it runs through ...