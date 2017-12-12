Online quizzes could leave you vulnerable to hackers

LA CROSSE (WKOW) -- They may seem like harmless fun, but those quizzes you see on social media could come back to haunt you.

They could put your personal information at risk.

An IT instructor at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College says the answers to the questions on those quizzes can help hackers, because sometimes they're too personal.

"Those are all often times security questions, multi-factor security questions for authentication to get into accounts," says Michael Teske. "So if you're giving up that information and they're asking those questions, they're getting your multi-factor authentication answers."

Teske suggests keeping your Facebook private, only to friends and family.

Also, make sure your passwords are strong and you have different ones among your accounts.