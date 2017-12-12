Fitchburg residents can meet police chief candidates this week - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Fitchburg residents can meet police chief candidates this week

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- People in Fitchburg will get to meet their future police chief later this week.

The city is hosting a public reception for the three finalists on Friday. The candidates are Menomonie Police Chief Eric Atkinson, Fitchburg Police Lt. Chad Brecklin and Oshkosh Police Capt. Kelly Kent.

The event is Friday from 4:30 to 5:30 at Fitchburg City Hall on Lacy Road. The reception is in the city council chambers.

