President Trump congratulates Doug Jones on victory in Alabama

UPDATE (WKOW) -- President Trump took to Twitter again Wednesday morning after the Alabama Senate race.

He explained his original endorsement of another Republican candidate, Luther Strange:

The reason I originally endorsed Luther Strange (and his numbers went up mightily), is that I said Roy Moore will not be able to win the General Election. I was right! Roy worked hard but the deck was stacked against him!

President Trump later endorsed Moore.

********

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKOW) -- President Trump congratulated Democrat Doug Jones on his victory over Republican Roy Moore in the race for U.S. Senate in Alabama.

Just after 10:00 p.m. Tuesday, the president took to Twitter, saying:

"Congratulations to Doug Jones on a hard fought victory. The write-in votes played a very big factor, but a win is a win. The people of Alabama are great, and the Republicans will have another shot at this seat in a very short period of time. It never ends!"

President Trump supported Roy Moore during the campaign, despite accusations of sexual misconduct against Moore. Trump said he supported Moore because a Republican vote in the Senate was too important to risk.

