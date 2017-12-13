Holiday cocktail recipes that'll spice up your season

MADISON (WKOW) -- Office parties, family gatherings, or just a group of friends getting together, the holidays are a time to celebrate and raise a glass.

On Wednesday, Craig Spaulding, Head Bartender at AC Hotel Madison Downtown stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to share a few holiday cocktail recipes with our viewers.

Watch the video clip above for more information. Recipes for the holiday cocktails featured on the show are listed below.

HENRY BOURBON MANHATTAN

2 oz J Henry Small Batch Bourbon

1 oz Primitivo Quiles Red Vermouth

2 dashes Angostura Bitters

Method: Pour ingredients into a decanter, and add ice. Stir 20-25 times, and strain into a coupe glass without ice. Garnish with one Luxardo Maraschino Cherry dropped in the center of the cocktail.

THE WOLLERSHEIM WISCONSIN APPLE BRANDY SIDECAR

1.5 oz Wollersheim Wisconsin Apple Brandy

0.5 oz Cointreau

0.5 oz House-made Apple Cinnamon Simple Syrup

1 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

Method: Combine all ingredients into a decanter, and shake vigorously with ice. Pour into a raw-sugar rimmed coupe. Garnish with an orange twist.