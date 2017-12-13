Winter Weather Advisory in effect for parts of southern Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for some areas of southern Wisconsin.

The advisory goes from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Wednesday. Areas under the advisory are Adams, Columbia, Dodge, Green Lake, Jefferson, Juneau and Marquette Counties.

Those areas could see snow and slick conditions. Areas southwest of there, including Madison, could see flurries. Those areas could end up with a dusting, according to 27 Storm Track meteorologists.