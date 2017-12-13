UPDATE: 2 hurt in Jefferson Co. crash; one driver arrested - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: 2 hurt in Jefferson Co. crash; one driver arrested

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Two people were hurt during a crash on U.S. 18 in Jefferson County Wednesday morning. 

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office say the crash happened just east of State Trunk Highway 89 in the Town of Jefferson. They first got the call around 4:46 a.m. for a head-on crash.

The driver of a pick-up truck, Julie Koch, 53 of Jefferson, was unresponsive when deputies got there. The driver of a flatbed plow truck, Samuel Jacobson, 18 of Jefferson, was outside his vehicle with a leg injury.

The sheriff's office says Jacobson was going east on U.S. 18 and crashed into Koch's vehicle, which was going west. Both drivers were taken to Fort Atkinson Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Jacobson was arrested for Injury by Intoxicated Use of a Motor Vehicle. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is still investigating.

U.S. 18 between Wisconsin 89 and Wisconsin 26 was closed for about four hours.

********

UPDATE -- All lanes of U.S. 18 in Jefferson County now are open following earlier crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

******************************

JEFFERSON (WKOW) -- All lanes are blocked on U.S. 18 at Gehrke Lane in Jefferson County because of a traffic crash.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says both east and westbound lanes are closed in that area, near Jefferson.

The crash happened around 5:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Here is an alternate route if you travel in that area: Westbound traffic should take WIS 89 South to County J and then on to WIS 26. Opposite traffic will flip the detour.  
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.