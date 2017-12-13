Experts warn to exercise caution as bitcoin values soar

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison woman who had just gotten home from work had to quickly get down on the ground as a passenger in a moving car lean out of the window and begin firing a handgun towards condos in the 200 block of East Bluff.More >>
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for some areas of southern Wisconsin.More >>
A member of the state Department of Natural Resources board says the lack of a minimum hunting age in Wisconsin has created an embarrassing perception nationally that babies are hunting deer.More >>
The Rock County Sheriff's Office is trying to understand why anyone would allegedly shoot a beloved family pet.More >>
All lanes are blocked on U.S. 18 at Gehrke Lane in Jefferson County because of a traffic crash.More >>
“Live” host Jimmy Kimmel returned to the stage on last night after a weeklong hiatus and he took a tiny surprise along with him: his 7-month-old son, Billy.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Several law enforcement agencies are joining forces to put the brakes on drunk driving. "There will be numerous deployments throughout the two week enforcement campaign," Sgt. Matt Alsaker said. Their goal, to keep you safe behind the wheel. "The big focus of the commission is to work on traffic initiatives and safety throughout Dane County." This year's 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign starts Friday, it runs through ...More >>
A new report reveals the arctic saw its second-warmest year on record in 20-17.More >>
MILWAUKEE (WKOW) — A report of a 4-year-old missing in Milwaukee after the car she was in was stolen appears to be a hoax, according to Milwaukee police.More >>
PORTAGE (WKOW) -- Erik's Bike Shop, Cascade Mountain and WKOW have teamed up to offer WKOW viewers free lift tickets to Cascade Mountain. The free ski weekend is Saturday, Dec. 16 and Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police have released surveillance images of one of the three robbers that hit the Mobil gas station Dec. 6, 2017 on Cottage Grove Road.More >>
This week marks five years since 20 children and six teachers were shot and killed at a school in Connecticut.More >>
As fast-food restaurants across the nation are now selling alcohol, Mayor Paul Soglin made himself clear as he vetoed a liquor license granted to a Taco Bell Cantina on State Street.More >>
The Village of Brooklyn will continue funding its police department.More >>
A group of activists is calling on House Speaker Paul Ryan for more transparency.More >>
