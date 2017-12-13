Experts warn to exercise caution as bitcoin values soar

(WKOW) -- This week bitcoin prices are soaring. While it might seem like a good time to get in on the trend, it's also a good time for scammers.

The dollar value of a bitcoin was at about $800 in January. At the time this article was written, it was estimated to be about $17,000.

Bitcoins are a decentralized, digital currency, meaning there's no central bank. All transactions are made peer-to-peer and encrypted, so they're all anonymous. To start, you need a bitcoin wallet; that's the equivalent of a bank account for bitcoins.

According to Coindesk, a site that reports on the type of technology bitcoins fall under, the value is supposed to fall into the $16,000 rang Wednesday, so now might not be the best time to buy in, but not even experts know for sure.

"It effectively uses faith-based means of valuations. So supporters say you can't understand this, the only way of understanding this is by adopting a new way of thinking, and I think, you know, it very much means it's impervious to normal fact based financial analysis," Miles Jones, the capital markets editor for the Financial Times told CNN.

In general, be cautious of the bitcoin frenzy; scammers have caught on. Listed in the pictures attached this web story, you'll see an email 27 News received about bitcoins. It's clearly a scam, but there's a more startling one circulating in the Sacramento area. According to The Sacramento Bee, an email is going around saying that the recipient will be killed if they don't submit bitcoin payment. The local sheriff's office advises, please don't pay anyone and delete the email.