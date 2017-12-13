Next steps in Alabama U.S. Senate race, prior to the potential of a recount

(WKOW) -- As of Wednesday morning, U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore still had not conceded to the projected winner, Doug Jones. Alabama's secretary of state reviewed the rest of the tallying process with reporters.

John Merrill explained, write-in votes will be processed by Friday, December 15. Provisional and military ballets will be processed next. The totals from all of those are due Friday, December 22. The official certification will happen between December 26 and January 3.

"That enables us to be in a position to make sure that everything is where it needs to be, that it meets all the standards as required by the code of Alabama, and it puts us in a position to ensure that all the things have been properly certified for the next U.S. Senator from the state of Alabama," said Merrill.

The secretary of state added, there were a large amount of write-in candidates but not a record high. Depending on the candidate written in, the vote may or may not count. For example, fictional characters do not.

By Alabama state law, a recount would only take place if the margin of votes was less than half a percentage point between Jones and Moore. Exit polls are estimating Jones won by a percentage point and a half over Moore.