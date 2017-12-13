Harlem Globetrotter Anthony "Buckets" Blakes stops by Wake Up Wiscon

MADISON (WKOW) -- The worldwide icons synonymous with one-of-a-kind family entertainment, the Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their 2018 World Tour to the Alliant Energy Center.

On Thursday, "Buckets" Blakes, a member of the Harlem Globetrotters stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to promote their upcoming Madison show.

The Globetrotters recently wrapped their 2017 season, during which they used their awe-inspiring talents to conquer feats like breaking nine Guinness World Records in a single day and netting the highest basketball shot ever recorded in North American from staggering 583-feet in the air from the Tower of Americas in San Antonio.

With a star-studded roster featuring Big Easy Lofton, Ant Atkinson, Hi-Lite Bruton, Thunder Law, Bull Bullard and Cheese Chisholm – plus female stars TNT Lister, Ace Jackson and Hoops Green – the Globetrotters’ show is unrivaled in the world of family entertainment. Their game at the Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center will showcase incredible ball handling wizardry, rim-rattling dunks, trick shots, hilarious comedy and unequaled fan interaction. After the game, Globetrotter stars will sign autographs and take photos with fans.

Wake Up Wisconsin anchor Dani Maxwell will also make an appearance at the show on Wednesday, December 27.

