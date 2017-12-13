PHOTOS: Northbound lanes of Stoughton Rd. closed near Beltline f - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

PHOTOS: Northbound lanes of Stoughton Rd. closed near Beltline for accident

MADISON (WKOW) -- Part of U.S. 51 is closed near the Beltline because of a truck that rolled over.

Dane County Communications says the northbound lanes of 51 (Stoughton Road) are closed at U.S. 12/18. A crane truck rolled onto its side around 8:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Dane County says the driver was the only one in the vehicle and that person had minor injuries.

Traffic is backed up in the area. Dane County says the road may be closed for awhile.

