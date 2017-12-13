AP: Senate, House Republican leaders reach agreement on tax overhaul

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison woman who had just gotten home from work had to quickly get down on the ground as a passenger in a moving car lean out of the window and begin firing a handgun towards condos in the 200 block of East Bluff.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison woman who had just gotten home from work had to quickly get down on the ground as a passenger in a moving car lean out of the window and begin firing a handgun towards condos in the 200 block of East Bluff.More >>
A member of the state Department of Natural Resources board says the lack of a minimum hunting age in Wisconsin has created an embarrassing perception nationally that babies are hunting deer.More >>
A member of the state Department of Natural Resources board says the lack of a minimum hunting age in Wisconsin has created an embarrassing perception nationally that babies are hunting deer.More >>
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for some areas of southern Wisconsin.More >>
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for some areas of southern Wisconsin.More >>
The Rock County Sheriff's Office is trying to understand why anyone would allegedly shoot a beloved family pet.More >>
The Rock County Sheriff's Office is trying to understand why anyone would allegedly shoot a beloved family pet.More >>
In a letter from his jail cell sent to WKOW-TV, Joseph Jakubowski revealed that he sent another letter to President Donald Trump.More >>
In a letter from his jail cell sent to WKOW-TV, Joseph Jakubowski revealed that he sent another letter to President Donald Trump.More >>
Finding and keeping first responders is a challenge across the state of Wisconsin, especially in more rural areas. Many small town departments rely exclusively on volunteers to respond to emergency calls, but those volunteers have to juggle their jobs and families when they get calls for help.More >>
Finding and keeping first responders is a challenge across the state of Wisconsin, especially in more rural areas. Many small town departments rely exclusively on volunteers to respond to emergency calls, but those volunteers have to juggle their jobs and families when they get calls for help.More >>
PORTAGE (WKOW) -- Erik's Bike Shop, Cascade Mountain and WKOW have teamed up to offer WKOW viewers free lift tickets to Cascade Mountain. The free ski weekend is Saturday, Dec. 16 and Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017.More >>
PORTAGE (WKOW) -- Erik's Bike Shop, Cascade Mountain and WKOW have teamed up to offer WKOW viewers free lift tickets to Cascade Mountain. The free ski weekend is Saturday, Dec. 16 and Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017.More >>
The Village of Brooklyn will continue funding its police department.More >>
The Village of Brooklyn will continue funding its police department.More >>
People in Fitchburg will get to meet their future police chief later this week. The city is hosting a public reception for the three finalists on Friday.More >>
People in Fitchburg will get to meet their future police chief later this week. The city is hosting a public reception for the three finalists on Friday.More >>
They may seem like harmless fun, but those quizzes you see on social media could come back to haunt you.More >>
They may seem like harmless fun, but those quizzes you see on social media could come back to haunt you.More >>
The mother accused of strapping her 9 year old to the roof of her minivan says she's not guilty.More >>
The mother accused of strapping her 9 year old to the roof of her minivan says she's not guilty.More >>
The Rock County Sheriff's Office is trying to understand why anyone would allegedly shoot a beloved family pet.More >>
The Rock County Sheriff's Office is trying to understand why anyone would allegedly shoot a beloved family pet.More >>
It's a popular holiday lights display that runs along University Avenue in Shorewood Hills. Every year, 228 trees are lit up in Christmas lights for all to see as they pass by. But within the last week the spectacle has been targeted by a thief, or thieves, three times.More >>
It's a popular holiday lights display that runs along University Avenue in Shorewood Hills. Every year, 228 trees are lit up in Christmas lights for all to see as they pass by. But within the last week the spectacle has been targeted by a thief, or thieves, three times.More >>
A Marshall man was in Dane County court Tuesday, accused of offering to pay a man to kill his ex-girlfriend.More >>
A Marshall man was in Dane County court Tuesday, accused of offering to pay a man to kill his ex-girlfriend.More >>
Madison Mayor Paul Soglin is weighing in on a major fast food chain's plan to add an alcohol license to one of their stores.More >>
Madison Mayor Paul Soglin is weighing in on a major fast food chain's plan to add an alcohol license to one of their stores.More >>