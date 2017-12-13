Doctor pens children's book, promoting early literacy

MADISON (WKOW) -- Doctor. Mom. Author. Philanthropist. A Madison woman is proving you can have it all.

By day, Dr. Katie Antony is an OB maternal fetal medical specialist at UW Health.

"I love being able to talk to patients, educate them about pregnancy in general and also how their medical issues can interact with pregnancy," said Antony.

By night, Antony is a mom and a children's book author. "It can be busy. The book kind of came together mostly late at night," she said.

The book started as a way for Antony to thank her parents and in-laws for help with taking care of her young children, but her mom is a superintendent of a school district and encouraged her to publish it. "It was a real labor of love," she said.

Now, "My Shadow" is not only something special for her family, but something families around Wisconsin and the world can read and benefit from. Proceeds of the book go to Reach Out and Read Wisconsin and the International Literacy Association.

"Reading literacy is an important part of health literacy and also health in general," said Antony.

Plus being a doctor, the book's theme encourages kids to get active outside and see their own shadows. "With the colder weather I think there can be a tendency to stay inside more," she said. "As long as everyone's prepared for the weather, I think continue to get out and see the shadows can be excellent."

"My Shadow" is available on Amazon. Also Antony asks families to post photos of them looking at their shadows on the book's Facebook page, so she can use them for a future edition.