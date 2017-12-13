What's Going Around: Strep throat

MADISON/DEFOREST (WKOW) -- If you have a sore throat lately, it could be strep throat.

Physician Assistant Julie Vanderwerff with Group Health Cooperative's east side Madison and DeForest clinics says she's seeing that lately.

Here are the symptoms you'll notice: sore throat, fever above 100.3, rash, swollen nodes, nausea and vomiting. If you notice a fever with a sore throat, but not other symptoms like a cough and runny nose, it's probably strep throat.

You can treat with Penicillin, Amoxicillin or Azithromycin. If you'd rather treat at home, get a lot of fluids and take over-the-counter pain relief medications.