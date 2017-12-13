Staying healthy during holiday travel

(WKOW) -- A lot of you will travel this holiday season and of course you want to stay healthy on the road. We compiled a few tips from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, especially if you're heading overseas.

The CDC says first, do your research. Find out about any health concerns at your destination and plan accordingly.

Prepare and pack a travel health kit that includes medicines, sunscreen and insect repellent. If you plan to leave the country, check with your health insurance provider about international coverage. You might even consider getting more coverage.

Be careful when indulging in local cuisine when out of the country. In developing countries, eat only fully cooked food that's served hot. Don't eat fresh vegetables or fruits unless you peel them yourself. Drink only bottled beverages and steer clear of ice. It was probably made with tap water.

If you're not feeling well once you get back home, see a doctor and remember to tell him or her you've been traveling.