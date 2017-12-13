Aaron Rodgers preparing to play Sunday against the Panthers

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Aaron Rodgers will begin preparing to play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

"It speaks to Aaron, what he's done through the rehab phase. He was able to claear each hurdle earlier than the norm," McCarthy said in a news conference Wednesday. "His rehab process was very clean. It put him in this position to prepare for Carolina."

He will practice this afternoon, McCarthy said.

"We need to get to work. We have extra individual work today. It's obvious he hasn't played football in some time and we'll work on specifics in the classroom and then take it to the practice field," McCarthy said during a press conference Wednesday.

In his post, Rodger said he has been medically cleared to return. "Thanks for all the love, support, prayers, and well wishes over the past 8 weeks ?? and a big thank you to Dr McKenzie and our incredible training staff. #riseagain #," he wrote.

Rodgers underwent collarbone surgery on Oct. 19 and underwent several tests and scans Monday morning.

Green Bay's first practice of the week is on Wednesday.

McCarthy on QB Aaron Rodgers: He's been preparing himself for this moment. He's preparing to play in the game. #GBvsCAR — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 13, 2017