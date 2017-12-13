Aaron Rodgers announces he's cleared to return - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Aaron Rodgers preparing to play Sunday against the Panthers

Photo by Keith Allison

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Aaron Rodgers will begin preparing to play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

"It speaks to Aaron, what he's done through the rehab phase. He was able to claear each hurdle earlier than the norm," McCarthy said in a news conference Wednesday. "His rehab process was very clean. It put him in this position to prepare for Carolina."

He will practice this afternoon, McCarthy said.

"We need to get to work. We have extra individual work today. It's obvious he hasn't played football in some time and we'll work on specifics in the classroom and then take it to the practice field," McCarthy said during a press conference Wednesday.

Rodgers said last night he's been medically cleared to return, according to a post on his Instagram account.

In his post, Rodger said he has been medically cleared to return. "Thanks for all the love, support, prayers, and well wishes over the past 8 weeks ?? and a big thank you to Dr McKenzie and our incredible training staff. #riseagain #," he wrote.

Rodgers underwent collarbone surgery on Oct. 19 and underwent several tests and scans Monday morning.

Green Bay's first practice of the week is on Wednesday.

    In just his second season as an offensive lineman, Wisconsin’s David Edwards is a first-team All-American. Edwards, a sophomore right tackle, was named first-team All-America by the American Football Coaches Association on Wednesday. He was joined on the AFCA squad by second-team picks in senior TE Troy Fumagalli and junior ILB T.J. Edwards. The AFCA selections wrapped up announcements by the five outlets recognized by the NCAA to determine consensus All-America status. On Tue...More >>
    The records keep coming for Dana Rettke. The middle blocker on the Wisconsin volleyball team becomes the first Badger volleyball player to be named National Freshman of the Year by the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA), the organization announced on Wednesday. She also becomes the first freshman in UW history to earn first-team All-America honors. “It is such an honor and I am so thankful,” Rettke said. “I couldn’t have done this without my team ...More >>
    MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin linebacker Jack Cichy has decided to forgo applying for sixth year of eligibility with the Badgers and instead will enter the NFL draft.

