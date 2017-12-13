Former Badger great Tim Krumrie opens up about brain trauma - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Former Badger great Tim Krumrie opens up about brain trauma

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colorado (WKOW) -- Tim Krumrie, the pride of little Mondovi, Wisconsin, earned a spot in Badgers' fans hearts during his stellar four-year college career that began in 1979.

His NFL fame was cemented during Super Bowl XXIII when he suffered a gruesome broken leg during the game against the San Francisco 49ers Krumrie played another six years, retiring following the 1994 season.

Now he's in perhaps the biggest battle of his life, although he's not asking anyone to feel sorry for him.

In a lengthy profie by Jim Owczarski on Cincinnat.com, Krumrie talks about his struggles with brain trauma that he says is a result of his long football career.

But there are no regrets, he told Owczarski:

“In a second. In a second,” he said. “You put me in the Super Bowl you can break my leg – two of ‘em! It’s that important.” He loves football. He loves the National Football League. You’d be hard-pressed to find a bigger advocate for the sport. 

“He is so pro-NFL,” his wife, Cheryl, said. “He talks to (NFL executive vice president) Jeff Miller. He talks to (executive vice president) Troy Vincent. He talks to (commissioner) Roger (Goodell). He just loves the game and he loves the league. He wears his NFL hat all the time because that’s the shield and (you) always protect the shield. He doesn’t want to play the blame game. 

Read the full story HERE:

