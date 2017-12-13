Clouds clear ahead of peak of Geminid meteor shower

MADISON (WKOW) - Wednesday has been mainly cloudy, but don't worry. Skies will clear a bit around midnight, which works out well because the Geminid meteor shower will reach its peak by 2 am.

This will be one of the more spectacular light shows of the year with up to 50 meteors per hour expected. You don't have to look anywhere in the night sky in particular, just find a wide open space away from city lights. Dr. Marina Orio, an astronomy professor at UW-Madison, says night sky events like this only happen a few times a year and folks should take advantage, "We can see objects from the far outskirts of the solar system coming near us, so I think it's rather touching and interesting."

If you plan on taking pictures, turn on the long exposure setting on the camera. If you get any shots, send them to connect@wkow.com and we might use them on air!