Clouds clear ahead of peak of Geminid meteor shower - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Clouds clear ahead of peak of Geminid meteor shower

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) - Wednesday has been mainly cloudy, but don't worry. Skies will clear a bit around midnight, which works out well because the Geminid meteor shower will reach its peak by 2 am.

This will be one of the more spectacular light shows of the year with up to 50 meteors per hour expected. You don't have to look anywhere in the night sky in particular, just find a wide open space away from city lights. Dr. Marina Orio, an astronomy professor at UW-Madison, says night sky events like this only happen a few times a year and folks should take advantage, "We can see objects from the far outskirts of the solar system coming near us, so I think it's rather touching and interesting."

If you plan on taking pictures, turn on the long exposure setting on the camera. If you get any shots, send them to connect@wkow.com and we might use them on air! 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.