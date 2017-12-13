Partnership to make Narcan available on nine UW campuses

MADISON (WKOW) – Attorney General Brad Schimel and University of Wisconsin System President Ray Cross are expanding access and affordability of the live-saving opiate antidote Narcan through a partnership with the drug’s manufacturer, Adapt Pharma.

"Earlier this year, DOJ partnered with Adapt Pharma to expand Narcan access in Wisconsin and once again we are partnering to extend Narcan's reach," Schimel was quoted as saying in a news release. "University of Wisconsin System President Cross is committed to the health and well-being of Wisconsin college students, and this new partnership will allow college campuses to have this potentially life-saving medication at the ready."

Law enforcement and campus security across nine campuses will be provided Narcan at no cost, including: UW-Eau Claire, UW-Green Bay, UW-La Crosse, UW-Oshkosh, UW-Platteville, UW-River Falls, UW-Stevens Point, UW-Stout, and UW-Superior. UW-Madison, UW-Milwaukee, UW-Parkside and UW-Whitewater have other partnerships in place for Narcan doses ensuring that all UW campuses have the antidote available.

"This will be a critical resource for our campus communities, and we are very appreciative of the partnership with the Department of Justice to receive Narcan from Adapt Pharma. The UW System has been actively working with recovery stakeholders in Wisconsin to demonstrate our shared commitment in the fight against opioid use, and this is an important tool for our officers," Cross said.

Narcan is an FDA-approved naloxone in a nasal spray for the emergency treatment of prescription opioid, fentanyl and heroin-related overdose. Narcan nasal spray is a ready-to-use, needle-free, 4mg dose of naloxone in a single spray. Its design makes it easy for both medical and non-medical personnel to administer a concentrated naloxone dose to restore breathing quickly to those who are experiencing an opioid overdose. The use of naloxone in Wisconsin has been widespread in recent years thanks to the work of Rep. John Nygren and his Heroin, Opioid Prevention and Education (H.O.P.E.) legislation, which has expanded law enforcement training and access to the life-saving drug.