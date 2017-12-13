Rettke named National Freshman of the Year, First-Team All-American

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Aaron Rodgers will begin preparing to play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, according to Coach Mike McCarthy.More >>
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colorado (WKOW) -- Tim Krumrie, the pride of little Mondovi, Wisconsin, earned a spot in Badgers' fans hearts during his stellar four-year college career that began in 1979. Now he's in perhaps the biggest battle of his life/More >>
GREEN BAY (WKOW) - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he's been cleared to return, according to a post Tuesday night on his Instagram account.More >>
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - The Green Bay Packers say former kicker Ryan Longwell and tackle Mark Tauscher will be inducted into the team's Hall of Fame.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin linebacker Jack Cichy has decided to forgo applying for sixth year of eligibility with the Badgers and instead will enter the NFL draft.More >>
Aaron Rodgers underwent "several" tests and scans Monday morning and those are currently being evaluated by the team's medical staff.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin linebacker Jack Cichy has decided to forgo applying for sixth year of eligibility with the Badgers and instead will enter the NFL draft.More >>
Five Badgers have been named All-Americans by the Associated Press. TJ Edwards led the way with a first-team selection. Jonathan Taylor and Troy Fumagalli were named to the second-team. Offensive linemen David Edwards and Beau Ben The Associated Press All-America teams:More >>
