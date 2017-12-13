Rettke named National Freshman of the Year, First-Team All-Ameri - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Rettke named National Freshman of the Year, First-Team All-American

MADISON -

The records keep coming for Dana Rettke. The middle blocker on the Wisconsin volleyball team becomes the first Badger volleyball player to be named National Freshman of the Year by the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA), the organization announced on Wednesday.

She also becomes the first freshman in UW history to earn first-team All-America honors.

“It is such an honor and I am so thankful,” Rettke said. “I couldn’t have done this without my team so I would like to thank them for everything.”

In addition, junior Tionna Williams and freshman Sydney Hilley both earned honorable mention All-America honors.

On the season, Rettke was named the AVCA Northeast Regional Freshman of the Year and the Big Ten Conference Freshman of the Year. She was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week a record nine times and was a two-time Big Ten Player of the Week. 

Rettke led the Badgers and ranks second in the Big Ten with a .443 hitting percentage. She also led the team and ranks 10th in the conference with 3.42 kills per set. The freshman had a team-best 1.37 blocks per set, which ranks third in the Big Ten. Rettke also ranks second on the team with 25 service aces (0.22 per set).

The Riverside, Illinois, native set UW season records for hitting percentage, breaking the all-time mark of .422 set by Haleigh Nelson in 2015. Rettke also set school season records under 25-point rally scoring for blocks per set (1.37) and points per set (4.39).

In Big Ten play, she set conference-only season records for kills (254), kills per set (3.39), hitting percentage (.433), block assists (94), total blocks (102), points (328.0) and points per set (4.37).

Williams, a 6-2 middle blocker, ranked second on the Badgers and third in the Big Ten with a .387 hitting percentage. A native of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Williams was also second on the team with 0.98 blocks per set while adding 2.44 kills per set.

A 6-0 setter, Hilley ranks second in the Big Ten with 11.76 assists per set. She led the team with 27 service aces this season while adding 2.02 digs, 0.66 kills and 0.64 blocks per set.

--Wisconsin Athletic Communications

