Edwards Named First-Team All-American by AFCA - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Edwards Named First-Team All-American by AFCA

Posted: Updated:
MADISON -

In just his second season as an offensive lineman, Wisconsin’s David Edwards is a first-team All-American.

Edwards, a sophomore right tackle, was named first-team All-America by the American Football Coaches Association on Wednesday. He was joined on the AFCA squad by second-team picks in senior TE Troy Fumagalli and junior ILB T.J. Edwards.

The AFCA selections wrapped up announcements by the five outlets recognized by the NCAA to determine consensus All-America status. On Tuesday, T.J. Edwards was joined by junior LT Michael Deiter and freshman RB Jonathan Taylor on Sporting News’ All-America second team.

The Associated Press, Football Writers Association of America and Walter Camp Football Foundation had previously announced their All-America squads.

A total of six Badgers – junior RG Beau Benzschawel, Deiter, David Edwards, T.J. Edwards, Fumagalli and Taylor – earned All-America recognition from at least one of the five outlets recognized by the NCAA, the most in a single season in school history.

David Edwards has anchored the right side of the Badgers’ offensive line, starting all 13 games and helping UW average 229.2 rushing yards per game this season. Also named second-team All-America by the FWAA and Walter Camp, Edwards is in his first season as the full-time starter at right tackle.

Over the last 10 seasons, the Badgers have produced 14 offensive linemen that earned All-America honors – including Benzschawel, Deiter and Edwards this season.

Runner-up for the Butkus Award, presented to the nation’s top linebacker, T.J. Edwards has recorded 75 total tackles and 11.0 TFLs as a key part of Wisconsin’s top-ranked defense, which has allowed a nation-leading 253.2 yards and just 13.2 points per game. He also is tied for the team lead with four interceptions – including one returned for a touchdown – and has logged seven pass breakups. Edwards was named first-team All-America by the AP and also earned second-team nods from Sporting News and Walter Camp.

 A Mackey Award finalist, Fumagalli is the Badgers’ leading receiver, with 43 catches for 516 yards and four touchdown grabs, and is a key contributor to UW’s ground game, as well. A first-team all-conference pick and the Big Ten Tight End of the Year, Fumagalli also was a finalist for the Burlsworth Trophy, given to the top player who began his career as a walk-on. He also earned second-team All-America honors from the AP, FWAA and Walter Camp.

 Wisconsin's 2017 All-Americans

Beau Benzschawel, RG

(AP 3rd)

Michael Deiter, LT

(Sporting News 2nd)

David Edwards, RT

(AFCA 1st, FWAA 2nd, Walter Camp 2nd, AP 3rd)

T.J. Edwards, ILB

(AP 1st, AFCA 2nd, Sporting News 2nd, Walter Camp 2nd)

Troy Fumagalli, TE

(AFCA 2nd, AP 2nd, FWAA 2nd, Walter Camp 2nd)

Jonathan Taylor, RB

(AP 2nd, FWAA 2nd, Sporting News 2nd, Walter Camp 2nd)

--Wisconsin Athletic Communications

  • SPORTSSPORTSMore>>

  • Aaron Rodgers preparing to play Sunday against the Panthers

    Aaron Rodgers announces he's cleared to return

    Photo by Keith AllisonPhoto by Keith Allison

    GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Aaron Rodgers will begin preparing to play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, according to Coach Mike McCarthy.

    More >>

    GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Aaron Rodgers will begin preparing to play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, according to Coach Mike McCarthy.

    More >>

  • Davison FT gives Wisconsin 81-80 win over W Kentucky

    Davison FT gives Wisconsin 81-80 win over W Kentucky

    Brad Davison's free throw with two seconds to go lifted Wisconsin to an 81-80 win against Western Kentucky on Wednesday night.    Darius Thompson tear-drop jumper tied the score at 80-80 for Western Kentucky with two seconds left in regulation. Davison drew a foul while setting a screen and made the front end of a 1-and-1.    Ethan Happ and Brevin Pritzl scored 17 points each for Wisconsin (5-7), which snapped a two-game losing streak. Davison scored 16 points and ...More >>
    Brad Davison's free throw with two seconds to go lifted Wisconsin to an 81-80 win against Western Kentucky on Wednesday night.    Darius Thompson tear-drop jumper tied the score at 80-80 for Western Kentucky with two seconds left in regulation. Davison drew a foul while setting a screen and made the front end of a 1-and-1.    Ethan Happ and Brevin Pritzl scored 17 points each for Wisconsin (5-7), which snapped a two-game losing streak. Davison scored 16 points and ...More >>

  • Cousins, Davis lead Pelicans past Bucks, 115-108

    Cousins, Davis lead Pelicans past Bucks, 115-108

    DeMarcus Cousins had 26 points and 13 rebounds and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Milwaukee Bucks 115-108 on Wednesday night.    The Pelicans turned the ball over 21 times, with nine committed by Cousins, but the mercurial All-Star center came through in the clutch with a couple of soaring dunks -- one on a putback and another on a cut down the lane -- and added a 3-pointer with 22 seconds left that put it virtually out of reach.    Anthony Davis returned from a...More >>
    DeMarcus Cousins had 26 points and 13 rebounds and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Milwaukee Bucks 115-108 on Wednesday night.    The Pelicans turned the ball over 21 times, with nine committed by Cousins, but the mercurial All-Star center came through in the clutch with a couple of soaring dunks -- one on a putback and another on a cut down the lane -- and added a 3-pointer with 22 seconds left that put it virtually out of reach.    Anthony Davis returned from a...More >>
    •   

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Davison FT gives Wisconsin 81-80 win over W Kentucky

    Davison FT gives Wisconsin 81-80 win over W Kentucky

    Brad Davison's free throw with two seconds to go lifted Wisconsin to an 81-80 win against Western Kentucky on Wednesday night.    Darius Thompson tear-drop jumper tied the score at 80-80 for Western Kentucky with two seconds left in regulation. Davison drew a foul while setting a screen and made the front end of a 1-and-1.    Ethan Happ and Brevin Pritzl scored 17 points each for Wisconsin (5-7), which snapped a two-game losing streak. Davison scored 16 points and ...More >>
    Brad Davison's free throw with two seconds to go lifted Wisconsin to an 81-80 win against Western Kentucky on Wednesday night.    Darius Thompson tear-drop jumper tied the score at 80-80 for Western Kentucky with two seconds left in regulation. Davison drew a foul while setting a screen and made the front end of a 1-and-1.    Ethan Happ and Brevin Pritzl scored 17 points each for Wisconsin (5-7), which snapped a two-game losing streak. Davison scored 16 points and ...More >>

  • Edwards Named First-Team All-American by AFCA

    Edwards Named First-Team All-American by AFCA

    In just his second season as an offensive lineman, Wisconsin’s David Edwards is a first-team All-American. Edwards, a sophomore right tackle, was named first-team All-America by the American Football Coaches Association on Wednesday. He was joined on the AFCA squad by second-team picks in senior TE Troy Fumagalli and junior ILB T.J. Edwards. The AFCA selections wrapped up announcements by the five outlets recognized by the NCAA to determine consensus All-America status. On Tue...More >>
    In just his second season as an offensive lineman, Wisconsin’s David Edwards is a first-team All-American. Edwards, a sophomore right tackle, was named first-team All-America by the American Football Coaches Association on Wednesday. He was joined on the AFCA squad by second-team picks in senior TE Troy Fumagalli and junior ILB T.J. Edwards. The AFCA selections wrapped up announcements by the five outlets recognized by the NCAA to determine consensus All-America status. On Tue...More >>

  • Rettke named National Freshman of the Year, First-Team All-American

    Rettke named National Freshman of the Year, First-Team All-American

    The records keep coming for Dana Rettke. The middle blocker on the Wisconsin volleyball team becomes the first Badger volleyball player to be named National Freshman of the Year by the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA), the organization announced on Wednesday. She also becomes the first freshman in UW history to earn first-team All-America honors. “It is such an honor and I am so thankful,” Rettke said. “I couldn’t have done this without my team ...More >>
    The records keep coming for Dana Rettke. The middle blocker on the Wisconsin volleyball team becomes the first Badger volleyball player to be named National Freshman of the Year by the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA), the organization announced on Wednesday. She also becomes the first freshman in UW history to earn first-team All-America honors. “It is such an honor and I am so thankful,” Rettke said. “I couldn’t have done this without my team ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.