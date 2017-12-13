Edwards Named First-Team All-American by AFCA

In just his second season as an offensive lineman, Wisconsin’s David Edwards is a first-team All-American.

Edwards, a sophomore right tackle, was named first-team All-America by the American Football Coaches Association on Wednesday. He was joined on the AFCA squad by second-team picks in senior TE Troy Fumagalli and junior ILB T.J. Edwards.

The AFCA selections wrapped up announcements by the five outlets recognized by the NCAA to determine consensus All-America status. On Tuesday, T.J. Edwards was joined by junior LT Michael Deiter and freshman RB Jonathan Taylor on Sporting News’ All-America second team.

The Associated Press, Football Writers Association of America and Walter Camp Football Foundation had previously announced their All-America squads.

A total of six Badgers – junior RG Beau Benzschawel, Deiter, David Edwards, T.J. Edwards, Fumagalli and Taylor – earned All-America recognition from at least one of the five outlets recognized by the NCAA, the most in a single season in school history.

David Edwards has anchored the right side of the Badgers’ offensive line, starting all 13 games and helping UW average 229.2 rushing yards per game this season. Also named second-team All-America by the FWAA and Walter Camp, Edwards is in his first season as the full-time starter at right tackle.

Over the last 10 seasons, the Badgers have produced 14 offensive linemen that earned All-America honors – including Benzschawel, Deiter and Edwards this season.

Runner-up for the Butkus Award, presented to the nation’s top linebacker, T.J. Edwards has recorded 75 total tackles and 11.0 TFLs as a key part of Wisconsin’s top-ranked defense, which has allowed a nation-leading 253.2 yards and just 13.2 points per game. He also is tied for the team lead with four interceptions – including one returned for a touchdown – and has logged seven pass breakups. Edwards was named first-team All-America by the AP and also earned second-team nods from Sporting News and Walter Camp.

A Mackey Award finalist, Fumagalli is the Badgers’ leading receiver, with 43 catches for 516 yards and four touchdown grabs, and is a key contributor to UW’s ground game, as well. A first-team all-conference pick and the Big Ten Tight End of the Year, Fumagalli also was a finalist for the Burlsworth Trophy, given to the top player who began his career as a walk-on. He also earned second-team All-America honors from the AP, FWAA and Walter Camp.

Wisconsin's 2017 All-Americans

Beau Benzschawel, RG

(AP 3rd)

Michael Deiter, LT

(Sporting News 2nd)

David Edwards, RT

(AFCA 1st, FWAA 2nd, Walter Camp 2nd, AP 3rd)

T.J. Edwards, ILB

(AP 1st, AFCA 2nd, Sporting News 2nd, Walter Camp 2nd)

Troy Fumagalli, TE

(AFCA 2nd, AP 2nd, FWAA 2nd, Walter Camp 2nd)

Jonathan Taylor, RB

(AP 2nd, FWAA 2nd, Sporting News 2nd, Walter Camp 2nd)

--Wisconsin Athletic Communications