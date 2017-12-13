Verona Mom warns of car break-ins with Nextdoor App

VERONA (WKOW) -- A neighborhood is on high alert after a morning of multiple car break-ins near Verona High School. Police say the first happened on HIckory Ct. around 6 a.m., the second, Basswood Avenue just a few minutes later.

"I walked out to my car this morning and I opened my door to get in," Katie Kohl said about the scary experience. "I noticed my glove compartment and center counsel were open, and I just sat here for a few minutes thinking...well I didn't throw this stuff all over my car."

She didn't. A grinch did.

"It scared my daughters a bit," Kohl said.

Verona Police say five cars were entered last week, four over Thanksgiving.

"i know that this has been happeneing a lot in the neighborhood and I've been very vigilant about trying to lock my doors, but i just missed it last night," she said.

What Katie didn't miss was a call to action, she took her her Nextdoor App to warn the neighborhood.

"You know I can post things on Facebook...but that's just my friends so this will hopefully reach out to other neighbors that I"m not friends with on Facebook," she said.

For now, Kohl plans to remain vigilant.

"Be careful about keeping your doors locked or make sure you are taking your house keys too, or garage door openers too because people can get into your house and that's really scary."

