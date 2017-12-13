New conservative group to push renewable energy launches

MADISON (AP) -- A new conservative group hoping to convince wary Republicans of the value of renewable energy has launched in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin Conservative Energy Forum was unveiled Wednesday. Its organizers say the effort is part of a national push that began in Michigan four years ago to win over conservatives who have been reticent to fully embrace the economic benefits of solar, wind and other renewable energies.

The group's executive director, Scott Coenen, says he will be talking with Republicans at every level to convince them that renewable and clean do not need to be "dirty words."

The group is organized as a 501c3 non-profit and won't be registering as a lobbying group. Instead, Coenen says its focus will be on educating decision makers.