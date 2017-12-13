Expanding access of NARCAN throughout the UW System

MADISON (WKOW) - The UW System will be the first in the country to get free doses of NARCAN to prevent opioid-related deaths on campuses.

Opioid abuse has been a major topic of conversation at the national level; however, the epidemic continues to rise.

According to the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services, opiate-related deaths are up 600 per cent from 2000 to 2016. "This life saving drug is critical when a person goes into an opioid overdose, which we know is happening thousands and thousands of times every year in Wisconsin," says Attorney General Brad Schimel.

As a response to the crisis, the UW System has partnered the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice and Adapt Pharma, the drug manufacturer, to expand access and affordability of NARCAN. "All of society is seeing a spike, why would we not expect something to happen...this is a crisis," states Ray Cross, UW System President.

According to Schimel, "There is no needle involved, there's no assembly necessary, and there's no need to have any specific medical training."

Administering the drug is as easy as pressing button. "You place it in the nostril and press the button," says Thomas Duddy, executive director of communications at Adapt Pharma.

The medication will first be issued to UW police officers; however, the plan is to eventually get the antidote to resident advisors in the dorms.

"One death of a student, or community member, or a staff member, because of this, is one too many," says Cross.