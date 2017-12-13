Cousins, Davis lead Pelicans past Bucks, 115-108 - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Cousins, Davis lead Pelicans past Bucks, 115-108

NEW ORLEANS (AP) -

DeMarcus Cousins had 26 points and 13 rebounds and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Milwaukee Bucks 115-108 on Wednesday night.
   The Pelicans turned the ball over 21 times, with nine committed by Cousins, but the mercurial All-Star center came through in the clutch with a couple of soaring dunks -- one on a putback and another on a cut down the lane -- and added a 3-pointer with 22 seconds left that put it virtually out of reach.
   Anthony Davis returned from a one-game absence caused by a nagging adductor injury to score 25 points and grab 10 rebounds.
   E'Twaun Moore hit four 3-pointers and finished with 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting for the Pelicans, who shot 56.3 percent (45 of 80). Cousins and Davis each hit 10 of 16 shots.
   Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and nine rebounds for Milwaukee, which saw its three-game winning streak snapped and lost for only the second time in eight games.
   Khris Middleton had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Bucks. They led 94-87 after Malcolm Brogdon, who had 11 points, hit a 7-foot floater early in the fourth quarter, but faded after that.
   New Orleans took the lead for good on Davis' reverse layup that made it 99-98 with 7:02 to go.
   TIP-INS
   Bucks: John Henson and Eric Bledsoe each scored 14 points. ... Fell to 6-7 on the road ... Have scored 100-plus points in 10 straight, going 7-3 in those games. ... Tied a season low with 10 turnovers.
   Pelicans: Darius Miller made three 3-pointers on five attempts for nine points. ... New Orleans went 13 of 25 (52 percent) from 3-point range. ...  Improved to 8-7 at home. ... New Orleans came in averaging 16.2 turnovers per game, fourth worst in the NBA.
   UP NEXT
   Bucks: Hosts Chicago on Friday night.
   Pelicans: At Denver on Friday night.

