FCC's vote on net neutrality could have big impact on students

Demonstrators in Madison Thursday joined in protests across the country of proposed changes to net neutrality.

Demonstrators in Madison Thursday joined in protests across the country of proposed changes to net neutrality.

The debate over net neutrality can be confusing, but here's what you need to know and how it could affect you.

The debate over net neutrality can be confusing, but here's what you need to know and how it could affect you.

With 'net neutrality' rules set for termination, some advocates are bracing for a long fight.

With 'net neutrality' rules set for termination, some advocates are bracing for a long fight.

MADISON (WKOW) -- It's something we've taken for granted: an open and equally-accessible internet. But that could all change on Thursday morning with a vote from the Federal Communications Commission. It's a decision that could affect nearly everyone, including students.

"The people who provide it can charge what they want, they can treat various services differently if they want to," said Barry Orton, a professor emeritus at UW-Madison. He's an expert on telecommunications policy and internet utilization.

The rollback of net neutrality rules means internet providers could soon charge websites fees to be on a type of fast lanes, where users could access those sites faster than others.

That worries students like Ekenedilichukwu Ikegwuani who uses the internet for various school projects. He's a senior at UW-Madison.

"You have group chats that are like through Facebook or Facebook Messenger, a lot of things like planning and organizing happens through Facebook," he explained.

Ultimately, consumers, including students, will pay the price.

"They're going to try to make money at the end of the day, so if they raise prices just so we can use internet like we normally do now, that would definitely hurt my pocket," said Ikegwuani.

However, experts warn it could also hurt students in other ways.

"More and more university instruction is being done via the internet and so you need a fast connection to watch this new instruction over the internet," said Orton.

But if an educational website isn't paying a fee, it could impact a student's ability to do their work.

The FCC is expected to vote on this issue on Thursday, December 14th at 10:30a.m.