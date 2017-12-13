Push to rename Madison's Central Park

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Parks Foundation is pushing to rename one of the city's newest parks.

The Foundation presented petitions to the city's Board of Park Commissioners, asking for Central Park to be renamed McPike Park, in honor of former Madison East principal Milton McPike.

it's an opportunity to name this really important public space after someone who had a direct connection to that neighborhood and Milt McPike was the obvious choice," said Foundation member Bob Hemauer.

McPike was East's principal for 23 years.

Organizers of the effort say there is currently only one park in Madison named after a person of color.

If approved, McPike park would be the second.