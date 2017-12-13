Man killed by tree in Iowa County - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Man killed by tree in Iowa County

BARNEVELD (WKOW) -- An Iowa County man was killed while cutting down a tree Wednesday.
    Authorities say 56 year old Steven J. Segebrecht of rural Barneveld was was working with others on felling a tree that was tangled in an adjacent tree along county highway K.
    A branch from the adjacent tree broke off, hitting Segebrecht, and killing him.

