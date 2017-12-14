Police investigate report of armed robbery at 7-Eleven on W. Bel - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Police investigate report of armed robbery at 7-Eleven on W. Beltline Highway

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police are investigating a report of an armed robbery at the 7-Eleven in the 2700 block of W. Beltline Highway in Madison.

The Dane County Dispatch Center says the robbery was reported by the convenience store just before 11 p.m. Wednesday. Dispatchers say only police officers were called to the scene. No ambulances were requested.

