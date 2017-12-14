Omarosa exits the White House with a dose of drama

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Former "Apprentice" star Omarosa is ending her time at the White House with a dose of drama.

Omarosa Manigault Newman, one of President Donald Trump's most prominent African-American supporters, was escorted off the White House grounds after resigning her post as a presidential adviser. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Wednesday that Manigault Newman's resignation is effective Jan. 20, one year after Trump's inauguration. Sanders said: "We wish her the best in future endeavors..."

The president also bid her farewell, tweeting: "Thank you Omarosa for your service! I wish you continued success."

Manigault Newman was an assistant to the president and director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison, working on outreach to various constituency groups.