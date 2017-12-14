Pet of the Week: Help Tinsley find a loving home

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Tinsley is searching for a permanent family or person to live with. The 1-year-old Terrier/Pit Bull Mix is a sweet and playful young girl.

On Friday, Dalton Roadruck,with the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to show off her furry friend.

Tinsley came to the shelter as a stray and was very skinny and in need of some tender-loving care. Tinsley is very affectionate and loves spending time with all shapes and sizes of human friends. As for dogs, Tinsley has met with some and done well, but she's also met some that she doesn't like so much, so its best your canine family members come by to meet her as well!

Tinsley has not had the opportunity to meet any cats yet. If you think Tinsley would be a good addition to your forever family, please visit her at The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.

Click here for adoption information.