Two officers shot in St. Louis area

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. (WKOW) -- Two police officers will recover after being shot in the chest in the St. Louis area, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
The newspaper reports the officers were saved by their bulletproof vests. The gunman has barricaded himself in a home in north St. Louis County, according to the mayor of Bellefontaine Neighbors.
A witness said the man shot the officers after they pepper sprayed him.
Tactical operations are headed to the scene.
The mayor identified the officers as a sergeant with 15 years of experience and a patrol officer who was hired in 2014.
Can't Find Something?
WKOW 27
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.