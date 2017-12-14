Two officers shot in St. Louis area - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Two officers shot in St. Louis area

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. (WKOW) -- Two police officers will recover after being shot in the chest in the St. Louis area, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.  

The newspaper reports the officers were saved by their bulletproof vests.  The gunman has barricaded himself in a home in north St. Louis County, according to the mayor of Bellefontaine Neighbors.  

A witness said the man shot the officers after they pepper sprayed him.  

Tactical operations are headed to the scene.  

The mayor identified the officers as a sergeant with 15 years of experience and a patrol officer who was hired in 2014.  

