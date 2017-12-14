Help save lives at the annual Holiday Blood Drive in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- The American Red Cross is looking for your help at its 32nd annual Holiday Blood Drive in Madison.

On Friday, Laura McGuire with the American Red Cross stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the upcoming blood drive.

The annual Blood Drive is the largest one-day blood drive in the American Red Cross Badger-Hawkeye Blood Services Region, with more than 700 community members rolling up a sleeve to help save lives each year. This year’s event will reach a special milestone of more than 20,000 donations made since its inception.

To help make sure patients continue to receive the blood products they need this winter, the Red Cross is partnering with WKOW to host the annual Holiday Blood Drive on December 22 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Exhibition Hall at the Alliant Energy Center.

Donors will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last, and be entered to win great raffle prizes. Donors will also be treated to special snacks and refreshments. Free parking, childcare and entertainment will be available.

Blood donors of all types are needed. Those with types O, A negative and B negative blood are encouraged to make a Power Red donation at this blood drive. Donated blood may be used to help accident victims, surgery patients, organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease.

Donors are encouraged to make appointments ahead of time. Click here for more information.