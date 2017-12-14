Ryan tamps down speculation that he will leave Congress after 2018

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- As Speaker Paul Ryan moves closer to achieving one of his career-long goals -- an overhaul of the tax code -- speculation grows that he may be willing savor the victory and move on.

According to a story published Thursday on Politico, the Janesville native has told his closest confidants that this will be his final term as speaker.

However after the report appeared, an aide to Ryan told WKOW that, "This is pure speculation. As the speaker himself said today, he’s not going anywhere any time soon."

The Politico article said that Ryan consults a small crew of family, friends and staff for career advice, and is always cautious not to telegraph his political maneuvers.

But the expectation of his impending departure has escaped the hushed confines of Ryan’s inner circle and permeated the upper-most echelons of the GOP. In recent interviews with three dozen people who know the speaker—fellow lawmakers, congressional and administration aides, conservative intellectuals and Republican lobbyists—not a single person believed Ryan will stay in Congress past 2018.

HuffingtonPost also wrote about the moves Ryan could make in the next few months:

The speculation over Ryan’s next move has particularly intensified as Republicans negotiate spending deals with Democrats. Ryan has repeatedly pushed off the possibility that a legislative solution for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) immigration program will be attached to a government spending agreement, but conservatives are worried Republicans could finish their tax bill, have the speaker announce his retirement and then watch Ryan do the same kind of “barn cleaning” that Boehner did at the end of his speakership.

An exit is sure to shakeup the political landscape in Ryan's home district, which has gone for both Democrats and Republicans over the years before Ryan arrived.

And perhaps other Republicans in his home district also are anticipating a possible retirement.

Tyler August of Lake Geneva, a state representative in reliably Republican Walworth County, recently published an opinion piece in "The Hill", arguing that Wisconsin's business focus could be a model for the nation.

The piece was a high profile commentary for the normally media-shy August.

Ryan's home town of Janesville, has been a Democratic stronghold going back to its years as a union town when General Motors was the major employer.

In the meantime, Ryan likely won't tip his hand until he decides he's ready.