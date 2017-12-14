Ryan tamps down speculation that he will leave Congress after 2018

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- An infant was found safe after thieves stole a car the baby was in Wednesday afternoon from a Fitchburg parking lot.More >>
FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- An infant was found safe after thieves stole a car the baby was in Wednesday afternoon from a Fitchburg parking lot.More >>
An Iowa County man was killed while cutting down a tree Wednesday.More >>
An Iowa County man was killed while cutting down a tree Wednesday.More >>
Madison Police provided a description of the suspect they're looking for in Wednesday night's armed robbery.More >>
Madison Police provided a description of the suspect they're looking for in Wednesday night's armed robbery.More >>
It's something we've taken for granted: an open and equally-accessible internet. But that could all change on Thursday morning with a vote from the Federal Communications Commission. It's a decision that could affect nearly everyone, including students.More >>
It's something we've taken for granted: an open and equally-accessible internet. But that could all change on Thursday morning with a vote from the Federal Communications Commission. It's a decision that could affect nearly everyone, including students.More >>
Finding and keeping first responders is a challenge across the state of Wisconsin, especially in more rural areas. Many small town departments rely exclusively on volunteers to respond to emergency calls, but those volunteers have to juggle their jobs and families when they get calls for help.More >>
Finding and keeping first responders is a challenge across the state of Wisconsin, especially in more rural areas. Many small town departments rely exclusively on volunteers to respond to emergency calls, but those volunteers have to juggle their jobs and families when they get calls for help.More >>
In a letter from his jail cell sent to WKOW-TV, Joseph Jakubowski revealed that he sent another letter to President Donald Trump.More >>
In a letter from his jail cell sent to WKOW-TV, Joseph Jakubowski revealed that he sent another letter to President Donald Trump.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) - The UW System will be the first in the country to get free doses of NARCAN to prevent opioid-related deaths on campuses. Opioid abuse has been a major topic of conversation at the national level; however, the epidemic continues to rise. According to the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services, opiate-related deaths are up 600 per cent from 2000 to 2016. "This life saving drug is critical when a person goes into an opioid overdose, which we kno...More >>
MADISON (WKOW) - The UW System will be the first in the country to get free doses of NARCAN to prevent opioid-related deaths on campuses. Opioid abuse has been a major topic of conversation at the national level; however, the epidemic continues to rise. According to the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services, opiate-related deaths are up 600 per cent from 2000 to 2016. "This life saving drug is critical when a person goes into an opioid overdose, which we kno...More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- All drivers convicted of OWI would be required to install an ignition interlock device under legislation proposed by state Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- All drivers convicted of OWI would be required to install an ignition interlock device under legislation proposed by state Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee.More >>
Part of U.S. 51 is closed near the Beltline because of a truck that rolled over.More >>
Part of U.S. 51 is closed near the Beltline because of a truck that rolled over.More >>
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colorado (WKOW) -- Tim Krumrie, the pride of little Mondovi, Wisconsin, earned a spot in Badgers' fans hearts during his stellar four-year college career that began in 1979. Now he's in perhaps the biggest battle of his life/More >>
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colorado (WKOW) -- Tim Krumrie, the pride of little Mondovi, Wisconsin, earned a spot in Badgers' fans hearts during his stellar four-year college career that began in 1979. Now he's in perhaps the biggest battle of his life/More >>
GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Aaron Rodgers will begin preparing to play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, according to Coach Mike McCarthy.More >>
GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Aaron Rodgers will begin preparing to play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, according to Coach Mike McCarthy.More >>
PORTAGE (WKOW) -- Erik's Bike Shop, Cascade Mountain and WKOW have teamed up to offer WKOW viewers free lift tickets to Cascade Mountain. The free ski weekend is Saturday, Dec. 16 and Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017.More >>
PORTAGE (WKOW) -- Erik's Bike Shop, Cascade Mountain and WKOW have teamed up to offer WKOW viewers free lift tickets to Cascade Mountain. The free ski weekend is Saturday, Dec. 16 and Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017.More >>
Madison Mayor Paul Soglin is weighing in on a major fast food chain's plan to add an alcohol license to one of their stores.More >>
Madison Mayor Paul Soglin is weighing in on a major fast food chain's plan to add an alcohol license to one of their stores.More >>