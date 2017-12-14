BREAKING: FCC repeals current net neutrality rules - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

BREAKING: FCC repeals current net neutrality rules

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Federal Communications Commission today repealed current net neutrality rules which restricted how internet service providers could limit content to its customers.

The vote was 3-2, along party lines.

The decision could usher in big changes in how Americans use the internet. It's a radical departure from more than a decade of federal oversight.

The broadband industry promises that the internet experience isn't going to change, but protests have erupted online and in the streets as everyday Americans worry that cable and phone companies will be able to control what they see and do online.

Opponents of the FCC's move plan legal challenges. Some net-neutrality supporters hope to ride that wave of public opinion into the 2018 elections.

