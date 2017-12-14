Man wanted for brutal attack of Madison woman remains on the loose

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are searching for a man they say violently assaulted a woman Wednesday.

Police say Dalwayne Howard, Jr., 25, attacked a woman he knew who feared for her life. She told investigators she was bound, strangled, beaten with a wooden dowel and burned with cigarette ashes. She suffered significant facial injuries and lost consciousness several times before the suspect let her go, according to a Madison Police Department incident report.

A week ago, the Dane County Narcotics Task Force arrested Howard at a Hayes Road motel. At that time, he was wanted on domestic abuse charges involving a separate victim.



Inside his room police found a loaded handgun, heroin, cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Howard was arrested and taken to jail on felony domestic charges - to include strangulation and battery – as well as felon in possession of a firearm, and a parole hold for armed assault out of

Howard is now wanted for battery, impede breathing by pressure on throat or neck, false imprisonment and disorderly conduct.Illinois.

Anyone with knowledge of Howard's whereabouts is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608- 266-6014.