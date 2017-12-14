Janesville man arrested following stabbing

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A Janesville man is in stable condition after being stabbed during a dispute involving a woman, police say.

Police arrested Justin G. Pennycook, 22, of Janesville, who now faces charges of first-degree reckless use of a weapon.

Police were called about 12:20 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017 to a residence on Tudor Drive for a stabbing incident.

Arriving officers found the 19-year-old male victim outside in front of the residence with a stab wound to his abdomen, according to a Janesville Police Department news release.

Police then located Pennycook in his vehicle in area of S. Randall Avenue at Tyler Street.

During the investigation, police learned the knife used in the incident was thrown into Spring Brook Creek near the intersection of Ruger Avenue and Greendale Drive. Officers were able to recover the knife, which was in the creek just north of the bridge.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital, where he is in stable condition. The stabbing was the result of a separate domestic incident between the victim and a female acquaintance which occurred earlier in the day. The woman and Pennycook share a child in common, according to police.