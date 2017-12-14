Consultant to present review of Madison Police Department policies

MADISON (WKOW) -- An independent consultant will present its final report tonight on its review of the Madison Police Department's policies and procedures.

The report, done by OIR Group, will be presented Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, to the Madison Police Department Policy Review Committee.

The review was prompted by several officer-involved shootings in Madison in recent years, as summarized in the report:

In large part because of the spate of officer-involved shootings and the racial disparity questions, stakeholders and community members became increasingly involved and interested in police issues. In addition to being the impetus behind commissioning this study, this increased interest prompted the Common Council to recommend significant modifications to MPD policy surrounding use of force. Initially resistant to such input, MPD eventually agreed to implement the changes in policy earlier this year, a watershed moment establishing for the first time that outside stakeholders might have an important role to play in setting the rules for MPD officers.

The report coves a wide range of police issues, from use of force procedures to internal culture and protocols.

Read the full report HERE.

In a blog post, Chief Mike Koval wrote that once the report has been formally accepted by the Ad Hoc Committee and made public, MPD will spend a month in crafting a comprehensive response to the various recommendations.

"It should be noted that it is only appropriate that our elected officials and members of the community should also be given sufficient time to consider the report on the merits. By the end of January (l8'), we are confident that we will have an accessible response to the OIR report," Koval wrote.