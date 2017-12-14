Crisis Intervention Training for Dane County Correctional Officers

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) - Dane County correctional officers are receiving training on mental health issues for inmates.

Schizophrenia, depression, bipolar disorder - these are just some of the mental illnesses that Dane County correctional officers see inmates suffering from on a daily basis.

In an effort to improve understanding and communication, the Dane County Sheriff's Office and the National Alliance on Mental Health ("NAMI") have partnered to create the Crisis Intervention Training ("CIT"). The goal is to bring law enforcement, mental health providers, hospital emergency departments and individuals with mental illnesses together to improve officers' responses to people in crisis.

According to Lindsay Wallace, executive director for NAMI, "I believe it's 35 to 42 per cent of the population in jail has a mental illness or is on psychotropic medication."

The training includes a discussion on understanding various mental illnesses and learning de-escalating skills. "They're practicing empathy and understanding...they're encountering people who have committed a crime often because of the symptoms of their mental illnesses. How you interact with them is incredibly important," explains Wallace.

Ben Jennings is one of 26 officers who has volunteered to go through the training. "Until this training, I didn't realize how many individuals have mental illnesses in our facilities," he says.

He encourages others to participate in future CIT programs. "To go through this training, and to learn, and to try to see the signs...it could better ourselves and get ahead of the issue to help treat them."