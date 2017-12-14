Caught on Camera: Roscoe Firefighters rescue dog and master from - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Caught on Camera: Roscoe Firefighters rescue dog and master from icy lake

Posted: Updated:

ROSCOE (WKOW) -- The incredible rescue of a dog and his owner was all caught on camera.

"So we got called for a man and a dog in the water," Lt. Justin Mayton said.  He says the right training made all the difference when minutes mattered.

"I put that cold water suit on and I tied off and anchored to the shore," Lt. Mayton said.

His fast actions helped save the lives of both.  The firefighter says if your pet goes under the ice, don't go in after it.

"My advice, I would call 911," he said.

But if you do go under, he says to try this: " Take it easy, don't get excited so you stay afloat," Lt. Mayton said.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.