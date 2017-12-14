Caught on Camera: Roscoe Firefighters rescue dog and master from icy lake

ROSCOE (WKOW) -- The incredible rescue of a dog and his owner was all caught on camera.

"So we got called for a man and a dog in the water," Lt. Justin Mayton said. He says the right training made all the difference when minutes mattered.

"I put that cold water suit on and I tied off and anchored to the shore," Lt. Mayton said.

His fast actions helped save the lives of both. The firefighter says if your pet goes under the ice, don't go in after it.

"My advice, I would call 911," he said.

But if you do go under, he says to try this: " Take it easy, don't get excited so you stay afloat," Lt. Mayton said.