Commission launched to review funding formula

MADISON (WKOW) -- State lawmakers are looking at the system that decides how much funding a school receives.



A commission formed by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is composed of Democrats, Republicans, school officials, advocates and educators. This will mark the first time the system will be reviewed in 20 years.



"I believe the folks that have volunteered to be a part of the task force will look at improving our funding formula," said Sen. Luther Olsen.



Olsen added there isn't necessarily a major problem with the current formula, but a review is necessary to make sure money is being used in the best way possible.