Murder victim's family speaks out as killer set to be released

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin's so-called 'Halloween Killer' could soon be released and the victim's family is trying to petition to keep the man incarcerated.

It was an attack and murder that rattled a Wisconsin community. 9-year-old Lisa French was trick-or-treating in Fond Du Lac in 1973 when tragedy struck.

"[She] stopped at a couple houses and um, when she stopped at Gerald Turner's house, he took her inside and that's when it all happened," said Susan DePauw, French's younger sister.

Turner sexually assaulted and killed French and is currently behind bars. But soon he could be released after serving his full sentence in February. But that's a reality French's family is trying to stop.

"We're worried about anybody else he might come into contact with," said DePauw.

DePauw and her mother, Maryann Gehring, started an online petition to keep Turner under supervision. It's garnered more than 21,000 signatures.

"The only reason I had that petition is to protect other kids, to try and help protect other kids," Gehring said.

"It gave children nightmares. I mean, Gerald Turner being out of prison is just everybody's worst nightmare," added DePauw.

For the mother who lost her little girl, all she wants is to make sure no other parent has to go through the same pain she feels.

"My mom has said that, if anything happened to any kid, um, if he did anything to anybody and she didn't try to do something, or at least try to let people know then she could never live with herself," DePauw said.

"Once Lisa can walk down the street, then he (Turner) can be allowed to walk down the street, too," Gehring said.

The district attorney in Fond Du Lac says if Turner is released, the only way he will be monitored is by a GPS tracking device. There would be no probation, parole or any extended supervision.

French's family is hoping the petition will be considered and turner will be sent to an institution as a sexually violent person, where he will be better monitored.