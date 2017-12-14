Woman found dead in Illinois determined to have died in Wisconsin

BELOIT (WKOW) -- A major development was announced Thursday night in the death of a Milwaukee woman whose body was found in northern Illinois.

Police in South Beloit say their investigation has determined that Nakiela A. Thompson actually died in the Town of Beloit, Wisconsin.

The body of the 27 year old Milwaukee woman was found November 1 in the parking lot of the Road Ranger truck stop in South Beloit.

Two days later, authorities said her death was "suspicious", but did not reveal the cause of death.

South Beloit police said Thursday that autopsy results were pending and the investigation has been turned over to the Rock County sheriff's office.